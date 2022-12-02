Carlyle ends eight-year investment in ramen snack maker Oyatsu with sale to D Capital

Global buyout giant Carlyle has agreed to sell its long-held Japanese snack maker Oyatsu to D Capital.

Carlyle picked up a majority stake in Oyatsu in 2014, and has since transformed it from a local player into a global distributor of Baby Star ramen snacks and other savoury snack products.

Oyatsu’s consolidated sales have increased by 25% during Carlyle’s ownership, while international sales have grown roughly threefold.

Takaomi Tomioka, managing director and deputy head of Carlyle Japan, said, “We are proud to have supported Oyatsu to enhance its innovation excellence, operational efficiency and global scale.

“We believe the company is well-positioned to capture opportunities in its next phase of growth with the solid foundation it has built over the past eight years.”

Since entering the Japan market in 2000, Carlyle has invested more than JPY450bn in 35 private equity investments.

They include beermaker Orion Breweries and perfume, beauty and cosmetics specialist Tokiwa Corp.

