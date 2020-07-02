Bright Network highlights need to help ‘Corona Class’ of graduates amid investment from Maven Capital, Seneca Partners

UK private equity house Maven Capital Partners has led a further investment in Bright Network, a media technology recruitment platform aiming to connect employers with graduate workers.

The £3.5m deal also included investment from fellow private equity firm Seneca Partners.

Maven originally invested in Bright Network in July 2018, alongside existing and angel investors, to support the launch of its new software as a service solution, and the company has since generated 50% year-on-year revenue growth.

Bright Network, whose chairman Zach Miles is the former CEO of multi-national recruitment company Vedior, currently has around 280,000 graduate or student members, which it looks to connect with client such as Goldman Sachs, EY, Dyson, P&G and the armed forces.

Maven said its funding would support Bright Network’s growth through investment in smart matching technology capabilities, as well as enhancing the sales and marketing resource working to bring more firms and early years talent to the platform.

Melanie Goward, Investment Director at Maven, said, “We are pleased to lead the fundraising and further cement our relationship with this dynamic, mission-led business.

“We believe that it is vital not only to support growth businesses in the short term, during the current uncertain economic climate, but also to set them up for long-term growth and expansion.

“Bright Network is led by a highly driven team, which has produced impressive results to date and we look forward to working with them as the business continues its growth.

“The team has built an innovative platform in the fast-growing graduate recruitment marketplace and already has strong relationships with a number of leading global employers.”

James Uffindell, Founder and CEO of Bright Network, added, “In these unprecedented and uncertain times, more so than ever, graduates from all backgrounds need all the help they can get to understand what the opportunities are, and how best to find them.

“With 80% of this year’s graduates worried that COVID-19 will affect their university grades and 83% feeling under more pressure due to uncertainty caused by COVID-19, it’s incumbent on universities, employers and services like ours to step up our support.”

