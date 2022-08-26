Blackstone expands PE presence to US West Coast, senior exec Bavishi relocates

Blackstone has expanded its corporate private equity business’ footprint in North America by launching a new team based in San Francisco.

The firm said senior managing director Sachin Bavishi would relocated from New York to lead and establish Blackstone Private Equity’s West Coast presence.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Bavishi has been a member of the firm’s PE team since 2013, focusing on investment opportunities in technology, media and telecoms.

He will lead tech investing for Blackstone PE out of the San Francisco office, while senior managing director Eli Nagler will lead that business’ technology investments out of the East Coast in partnership with recently hired senior managing director David Schwartz.

Blackstone currently has more than 70 employees based in San Francisco across its business units, including its growth, tactical opportunities, credit, strategic partners, life sciences and BAAM investing platforms.

Earlier this week it emerged that legendary British prog-rock band Pink Floyd had picked up interest from Blackstone as suitors circle the group’s music rights catalogue.

Blackstone remains some way from a deal and the process is ongoing, according to Reuters, which cited unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

Other recent people moves from Blackstone include bringing in former Coinbase exec Adam White to boost its investments in digital assets, especially through its Blackstone Growth platform.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets