BGF backs behavioural science, data-focused staff performance consultancy The Chemistry Group

UK and Ireland private equity investor BGF has backed disruptive HR consultancy The Chemistry Group.

The company says it aims to increase the value of companies by improving the performance of their people using data analytics, technology and behavioural science.

TCG’s client base spans the healthcare, telecommunications, software, financial services, retail and construction sectors.

BGF said its investment will be used to grow TCG’s sales team to further expand its client base, as well as to support the company to continue the development of its technology platform.

Rahul Satsangi, an investor at BGF, said, “We’re delighted to be welcoming The Chemistry Group to the BGF portfolio.

“Identifying quality talent, from both within and outside of an organisation, is an increasing issue for global businesses, and in the UK.

“With a differentiated offering based on data and behavioural science, an impressive client base, and a dedicated and ambitious team, TCG is leading the way in supporting organisations to better understand what this top-quality talent looks like and we’re looking forward to supporting their continued growth in the UK and beyond.”

BGF, which was launched in 2011, has invested more than £2.1bn in over 300 companies, making it the most active investor in the UK.

The firm acts as a minority, non-controlling equity partner.

Last week the firm provided £4.6m to medtech developer OrganOx to help it fund commercial expansion of its first product.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets