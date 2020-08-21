Baird Capital buys into growing aircraft parts recycling specialist eCube

UK private equity investor Baird Capital has picked up a stake in aircraft parts storage, disassembly and recycling specialist eCube.

Baird said the investment would support the continued growth of the UK business alongside supporting rapid growth in its new continental European facility, with plans also afoot to expand into North America.

James Benfield, Baird Capital Partner and managing director, said, “We are delighted to bring eCube into Baird Capital’s portfolio.

“Its position as a leader in its rapidly growing market makes it a great fit for our industrial portfolio.

“In addition, our global platform and in-country operating resources are a great match with their aspirations to expand into the US and Asian markets.”

Earlier this year Baird hit $215m for the final close of its fifth VC fund targeting the US – its biggest to date.

The firm – the direct private investment arm of investment banking giant Baird – named Michael Holgate as its latest partner last month.

