Bain Capital to buy 55% stake in House of HR

Bain Capital has agreed to acquire 55% stake in House of HR. House of HR Management, Naxicap and founder Conny Vandendriessche will hold the remaining equity.

House of HR provides HR services for small, medium and large companies. It places over 57,000 people each month into businesses and generated €2.2bn in sales last year.

The company said it intend to continue its growth path, based on organic growth as well as M&A in existing markets including the DACH and Nordic countries with the new investment.

Matthias Boyer-Chammard, managing director, Bain Capital Private

Equity, said, “We have been impressed by HoHR’s specialized business model, underpinned by strong employee ownership which has generated sustained above-market growth for more than 10 years.

“This combined with a unique track record of successful M&A in this sector, which we look forward to accelerating. We’re pleased to be embarking on this partnership, with Naxicap and Conny Vandendriessche both keeping their wealth of expertise in the business.”

Bain Capital reportedly raised $11.8bn for its latest North American buyout fund last year.

It was named in February among a string of global buyout firms reportedly shortlisted as bidders for Hitachi‘s minority stake in its transportation unit.

