Astorg agrees CordenPharma carve-out in deal said to exceed €2.5bn

French private equity group Astorg has agreed a buyout of drug contract development and manufacturing business CordenPharma in a deal reportedly worth more than €2.5bn.

CordenPharma serves more than 250 pharma and biotech customers across segments including providing lipids for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, peptides and high-potency compounds for oncology therapeutics.

The carve-out from International Chemical Investors Group will see the company’s founders reinvest as partners with Astorg.

Astorg head of healthcare Judith Charpentier said, “The transaction is the result of our thematic sourcing effort in pharma services.

“We identified the company as a leading CDMO focused on some of the most promising areas of pharma R&D and with a strong customer focus and unique innovation capabilities.”

Astorg closed its first dedicated midcap fund on €1.3bn earlier this year, beating its initial target and reaching its hard cap.

The firm steamed past its target for its seventh flagship buyout fund in 2019 to reach its €4bn hard cap in just three months.

Astorg registered to raise Fund VIII last summer, but has not publicly revealed a target.

Other recent deals from Astorg include selling car construction software specialist Autoform to buyout giant Carlyle.

