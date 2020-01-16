Ardian agrees first buyout of 2020 with deal for Portugal’s Frulact

Ardian has agreed a deal for Portuguese fruit and plant-based ingredients business Frulact to mark the first investment by its buyout team in 2020.

Frulact, which is being acquired from the Miranda family, has a portfolio based on fruit and vegetables preps for dairy, ice-cream, desserts, beverages, flavors and plant-based alternatives.

The company sells its products in more than 40 countries, generating nearly €115m of turnover.

The company, founded by the Miranda family in 1987 and led by João Miranda, has a solid track record of growth relying on both organic and acquisitions initiatives.

Ardian said it would support the management of the company to accelerate its strategic plan and consolidate the group as one of the global leaders in the food ingredients industry, supporting the existing business activities and enhancing its capabilities in adjacent niches and ingredients.

Gonzalo Fernandez-Albiñana, head of Ardian Buyout Spain, said, “Frulact and its management team have the know-how, capabilities and ambition required to consolidate the company as a leading natural food ingredients provider at global level, by expanding and enhancing its technical capabilities and geographical reach.

“Ardian will support the management in this endeavor with its expertise, network and resources.”

Recent fundraising activity from Ardian includes raising $2.5bn of commitments for its latest co-investment vehicle Ardian Co-Investment Fund V.

Earlier this year Ardian agreed to sell long-held German pharmaceutical company Riemser to international pharmaceutical company Esteve.

