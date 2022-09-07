Arcline adds Kings III to portfolio after building Standard Elevator

Arcline Investment Management has bought elevator and pool emergency monitoring business Kings III of America from Rockbridge Growth Equity and Thayer Street Partners after launching Standard Elevator in January.

Standard Elevator was created by Arcline through the acquisition of five suppliers to the largest elevator servicers and installers in North America.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Headquartered in Texas, Kings III of America designs, engineers and manufacturers its monitoring equipment and runs a 24/7 emergency dispatch center staffed with certified emergency responders.

Rockbridge said the company has expanded into new markets, scaled the inside sales team, and acquired a close market competitor during its investment period.

Steve Linden, partner at Rockbridge, said, “We’re pleased with this terrific outcome, which is a result of executing on the value creation plan we developed with management at the time of our initial investment.

“The Company’s transformation under our five-year ownership is a testament to management’s impressive ability to execute on an ambitious growth plan while maintaining an unwavering level of service quality and mission-critical support its customers. We are confident Kings III is well-positioned for further expansion, and we wish them the best of luck in the future.”

A statement from Arcline said, “Kings III demonstrates all of the traits that we look for in our portfolio companies in providing contractually recurring, non-discretionary safety solutions to a large installed base of critical infrastructure.

“Kings III has an excellent reputation among customers and employees, and is led by a strong, experienced management team that has enabled it to become a true market leader. The growth-oriented culture at Kings III will fit well within the Arcline portfolio, and we are excited to partner with the management team for the company’s next chapter of growth.”

Arcline was launched by former Golden Gate Capital managing director Rajeev Amara. It continued its striking entry into the private equity market by hauling in $2.75bn for its second fund – just two years after its impressive $1.5bn debut fundraise.

Last year it acquired a controlling stake in sensor maker Dwyer Instruments amid growing demand within the sector.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets