Apollo, Reliance Industries make binding bid for Boots at up to £6bn valuation

Apollo Global Management is said to have teamed up with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries to make a binding bid for UK chemist chain Boots, which values the company at £5bn to £6bn.

The deal would allow Boots’ US parent Walgreens Boots Alliance to keep a minority stake, Financial Times reported quoting three people with knowledge of the matter.

Reliance is India’s largest listed company by market capitalization. The duo will likely seek to expand Boots’ business in Asia if they took control of the company, the report said.

TDR Capital and Mohsin and Zuber Issa – the founders and co-CEOs of petrol station forecourt retailer business EG Group – were reported to be considering to walk away from its proposed Boots buyout after being asked to increase their offer two weeks ago.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is seeking £7bn for its international arm Boots according to earlier reports.

Sycamore Partners had also expressed interest in the business.

Global buyout major Apollo is also said to be in talks with Elon Musk to provide further preferred equity financing to reduce the $21bn cash contribution he has committed in the Twitter acquisition deal.

It has also been involved in a few retail chain deals recently including exiting a majority stake in specialty grocer The Fresh Market at a 8x adjusted EBITDA multiple last month, agreed a $1.75bn investment in Cerberus Capital-backed grocery chain Albertsons last year, and invested in LA-headquartered Smart & Final for a second time in 2019 in a $1.1bn deal.

Apollo has raised more than $24bn in 2017 for its biggest-ever fundraise for private equity.

