Apollo agrees $5.2bn Arconic Corp take-private

Aerospace supplier Arconic Corp is being bought by private equity giant Apollo Global Management in a $5.2bn deal.

Arconic shareholders will receive $30 per share, a premium of about 36% to the company’s closing stock price on February 27, 2023, before rumours emerged that the pair were in talks about a deal.

The transaction includes a minority investment from Irenic Capital Management.

Apollo’s buyout comes five years after the firm had an offer of almost $10bn rejected by Arconic, prior to the company splitting into two businesses in 2020.

Arconic Corp specialises in rolled products, aluminum extrusions, and building and construction systems, while Howmet Aerospace works in engine products, fastening systems and forged wheels.

Apollo partner Gareth Turner said, “Arconic’s talented management team and employees operate a set of premier global assets serving markets that are growing.

“We are committed to investing significant capital in the Company to secure its competitive position and world-class product offering to continue building on Arconic’s journey.”

He added, “As aluminum continues to win share in markets seeking sustainable, high-performing material across a wide variety of applications, we believe there is a strong runway for growth in markets throughout the world.

“We are looking forward to supporting Arconic’s experienced team with our resources and knowledge in the sector to help the company achieve its long-term goals.”

