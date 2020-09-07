Apiary Capital completes Access Creative College deal as Boris Johnson’s brother joins as board chairman

Apiary Capital has completed an investment in Access Creative College, a specialist UK provider of creative industries education to 16-19 year-olds.

Jo Johnson, UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s brother and the former Minister of State for Universities, has joined the board as chairman.

Access delivers vocational education in the creative industries to more than 3,000 students at campuses in major cities across England.

It offers courses in computing, games, media, music and events, aiming to prepare young people for careers in the creative industries through innovative, practical employment-led training.

It also provides creative sector apprenticeships across England through a partnership with the National College of Creative Industries.

Mark Salter, managing partner at Apiary Capital, said, “Access has a great reputation in the further education sector, which has only been enhanced by its impressive response to the challenges caused by lockdown.”

Jo Johnson said, “The further education sector has a hugely important role to play in our education system.

“Access is an impressive, innovative provider, and a great example of how working closely with industry and employers can best prepare learners for careers. I am delighted to join as chairman and look forward to helping Jason and the team to realise their vision for the group.”

Apiary hit its £200m hard cap for the final close of its debut fund in mid-2018, just six months after launching the vehicle.

Lower mid market-focused Apiary initially hoped to collect £150m for Apiary Capital Partners I, which it has been using to target UK companies in the business services, education and healthcare sectors.

Firm founder Mark Salter was previously a senior partner at Bowmark Capital, where he spent 16 years investing in UK lower mid-market businesses.

