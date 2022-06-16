American Capital spinout Northlane picks up cloud education tech business Infobase

American Capital spin-out Northlane Capital Partners has backed Infobase, a provider of cloud-based education content and tools aimed at fostering lifelong learning and delivering interactive learning experiences.

Infobase curates and delivers content to students, educators, librarians, corporations, and parents, with products primarily targeted at the K-12 and higher education markets.

NCP partner Sean Eagle said, “Infobase fits directly into one of NCP’s key areas of focus within our business services vertical, training and education.

“We look forward to leveraging our experience to help accelerate the company’s organic growth and M&A initiatives.”

NCP focuses on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors.

Last year Northlane beat its target for its second fund by reaching a $408m final close.

The firm had hoped to raise $375m for Northlane Capital Partners II, which will be used to target investments in outsourced service providers in healthcare and business services.

Northlane also currently manages American Capital Equity III, a $1bn private equity fund which the firm bought from American Capital as a part of its spin off.

That fund was renamed Northlane Capital Partners I following the firm’s 2017 spin-out.

