AltAssets private equity deal roundup – November 20, 2023

Nordic Capital has agreed to sell Consilium Safety Group to Antin Infrastructure. The firm said that during its three-year ownership CSG developed into a global innovation leader in safety technologies, specialising in intelligent fire, flame and gas detection within the marine, energy, transport and building sectors. Revenues increased from SEK1.4bn to SEK2.5bn, and EBITDA almost tripled in three years.

European buyout house Triton has agreed to sell Fonecta, part portfolio company European Directories Group, to Sponsor Capital. The divestment marks the fifth and final partial exit of EDSA, following previous sales of Suurland, Klantenvertellen and Youvia in The Netherlands and dogado Group in Germany. Triton said it had transformed Fonecta from a traditional phone directory company into a pioneer in digital services during its ownership.

Gilde Healthcare has invested in German precision surgical instruments contract manufacturer Koscher & Würtz. The acquisition is a major step for the firm in forming a market leading instrument contract manufacturing group, following its initial investment in Chr Diener less than 18 months ago. K&W develops and manufactures reusable and disposable surgical instruments.

Archimed has created a dermatological-focused CRO via the simultaneous purchase and merger of Symbio and Proinnovera. The firm said the merged group provides a platform for organic growth and acquisitions in a fragmented industry. The companies aim to offer cost saving, time-efficient outsourced services for dermatological therapy formulation and

clinical trial testing.