AltAssets private equity deal roundup – January 9, 2024

EQT has announced its EQT Healthcare Growth Strategy alongside its first investment Mabtech, which is being acquired from the IK Small Cap II Fund. Mabtech provides tests and kits for studying immune responses predominantly in vaccine, infectious diseases, and oncology research. EQT is banking on potential returns from long-term trends such as growing, aging, and less healthy populations, significant unmet medical needs, and rising healthcare costs through the new strategy.

Gulf Capital has completed the sale of AmCan, a distributor of global sports nutrition brands across the MENA region, to a regional FMCG distributor operating across the Middle East and Africa. The “highly profitable and strategic sale” comes on the heel of another successful exit of a food distribution firm, Chef Middle East, which was sold to The Chefs’ Warehouse.

European private equity investor Perwyn has made a strategic investment in Crosta & Mollica in partnership with its founder James Orr. The company, founded in 2009, is a branded grocery business “achieving exceptional growth” through the contemporary reimagining of Italian classics across multiple categories including pizza, gelato and aperitivo snacks, the firm said.