AltAssets private equity deal roundup – January 8, 2024

Sycamore Partners has completed its $1bn buyout of apparel group Chico’s FAS, which now becomes part of the Knitwell Group. Chico’s FAS CEO and president Molly Langenstein said, “Joining the Sycamore portfolio of leading retail brands marks an important milestone for Chico’s FAS and continues our journey as a customer-led, product-obsessed, digital-first, and operationally excellent company

Comply365 and Vistair have completed a merger to create a global provider of compliance, safety and data intelligence technologies serving the aviation, defense and rail industries. Insight Partners, a global software investor, has joined Liberty Hall Capital Partners – Comply365’s current controlling shareholder – as an equal investor in the combined business.

Pelican Energy Partners has bought Container Technologies Industries from a group of private shareholders. CTI is a manufacturer of containment solutions for the nuclear industry, with customers including the US Department of Energy, the US Department of Defense and the commercial-nuclear industry.

Industrial AI company Nanotronics has announced a new strategic partnership with life sciences investment firm OrbiMed. As part of the transaction OrbiMed is investing in Nanotronics’ technology to advance quality control and precision manufacturing across the healthcare and biotech industries.