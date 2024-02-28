AltAssets private equity deal roundup – February 28, 2024

TDR Capital has bought a majority stake in UK pet food superstore chain Jollyes to accelerate its growth plans. The deal is expected to complete in April, and will see Kester Capital exit the business after six years. Gary Lindsay, managing partner at TDR, said, “In Jollyes, we identified a solid business with excellent foundations and significant potential to grow even more ambitiously in the years to come.”

Astara Capital Partners has invested in Ally Building Solutions, a provider and installer of interior finishes including flooring, cabinets, countertops, appliances and specialty products to the residential home market. Astara says it focuses on sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution and services. Astara raised $312m for its debut fund close last year.

Northleaf Capital Partners has agreed to sell its 43.3% stake in Northwest Parkway, a Denver-based toll road project, to VINCI Highways. NWP is a 9-mile toll road constructed in 2003 and operating under a 99-year concession agreement. Northleaf acquired an ownership interest in 2017 and increased its ownership stake in 2023. Jamie Storrow, head of infrastructure at Northleaf, said, “Northleaf’s successful exit from Northwest Parkway showcases the benefits of our infrastructure strategy and our focus on mid-market infrastructure assets with stable cashflow profiles, strong yield and inflation linkage.”