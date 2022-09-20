Advent tucks into Chinese healthy eating restaurant chain Wagas

Private equity giant Advent International has bought a 60% interest in Chinese healthy, light food-focused restaurant group Wagas.

The company has about 250 locations in China under the Wagas, Baker and Spice, Funk & Kale and LOKAL brands.

Advent principal David Chen said, “Consumers are increasingly pursuing healthy lifestyles and we believe demand for casual, quality dining options will continue to see rapid growth.

“We are highly impressed with Wagas’ people and culture, its dedication to quality, and its longstanding partnerships with top mall operators in China.”

Advent has been investing in the retail, consumer and leisure sectors for over 30 years, and has completed over 80 investments worldwide.

Previous Advent investments have included Lululemon, First Watch, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Bojangles, IRCA and Dufry.

The firm has completed 18 deals across China and Asia since 2014, including AI Dream, the largest player in the country’s premium mattress market, BioDuro, a life sciences contract research and development organization, and GS capsule, the largest domestic capsule provider in China.

Advent raised the second-largest private equity fund in history in May by bringing in $25bn for its new flagship investment vehicle, GPE X.

The fund raise came just two years after it hit a $17.5bn hard cap close for its previous flagship investment vehicle, GPE IX. It closed Fund VIII on $13bn in 2016.

