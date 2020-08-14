Advent continues coronavirus dealmaking with investment in real estate software business Aareon

Global private equity major Advent International has agreed to buy a 30% stake in real estate software business Aareon, a subsidiary of Germany’s Aareal Bank Group.

Aareon, which offers software and digital solutions to help customers manage real estate units, has been on a continuous growth path for more than a decade, Advent said.

Firm managing partner and Germany head Ranjan Sen said, “Aareon is a pearl in the technology sector, with a long tradition in Germany and an extensive presence throughout Europe.

“We believe that it is well positioned to take advantage of consolidation opportunities in an industry where digitalization is still in its infancy.”

Advent has been busy with deal amid the coronavirus crisis – chiefly the €17.2bn takeover alongside Cinven of Thyssenkrupp’s sought-after elevators business.

Earlier this week the firm agreed an investment in consumer delivery business Hermes UK.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets