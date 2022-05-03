Advent buys into Bain Capital, Audax-backed Imperial Dade after huge revenue boost

Advent International has agreed to buy a “significant” stake in foodservice packaging and janitorial supplied specialist Imperial Dade from Bain Capital Private Equity.

The deal comes three years after Bain bought into the 85-year-old business, which provides supply chain solutions to the foodservice, grocery, hospitality, cruise lines, healthcare, retail, government, facilities maintenance and export market segments.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Since then the company’s revenue has increased from $2bn to $5bn as a result of organic growth and the acquisition of regional distributors in North America.

In March Imperial Dade agreed to acquire Veritiv Canada to extend its presence into Canada.

Audax Private Equity, which invested in Imperial Dade in 2016, also continues to be a significant investor in the business.

Ken Hanau, co-head of industrials at Bain Capital Private Equity, said, “When we invested in Imperial Dade three years ago, we had a shared vision with the Tillis Family that there was an enormous opportunity to build on the strong foundation they had created and to create an industry leader focused on best-in-class customer service.

“Under their leadership, Imperial Dade has become the preeminent platform in North America that quality, independent operators are proud to join. Now we are excited to continue to support Imperial Dade’s growth journey with our new partners at Advent, with whom Bain Capital has successfully collaborated in the past.”

Stephen Hoffmeister, a managing director at Advent International, added, “Imperial Dade has developed a truly differentiated value proposition based on its best-in-class service and industry-leading product portfolio.”

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets