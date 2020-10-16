Accel-KKR buys into long-held Norwest Equity Partners portfolio business Surgical Information Systems

Private equity-backed hospital clinical and business software specialist Surgical Information Systems has picked up a majority investment from tech-focused buyout house Accel-KKR.

SIS provides business office management, clinical documentation, and patient communications tools for ambulatory surgery centers(ASCs), and is a leading provider of anesthesia information management systems to hospitals and outpatient surgery departments.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Norwest Equity Partners bought into SIS in 2010, before bolting-on AmkaiSolutions in 2014 and SourceMed in 2017.

Accel-KKR’s investment comes on the heels of the market launch of SIS Complete, an end-to-end comprehensive SaaS software platform aiming to address the administrative, financial, and clinical needs of ASCs.

Dean Jacobson, Managing Director at Accel-KKR, said, “We believe SIS’s ASC and hospital solutions will continue to make a positive impact on the delivery of surgical services and further strengthen its leadership position in the market.”

Norwest partner Tim Kuehl added, “It has been exciting to see SIS’s rapid growth and product delivery.

“We look forward to continuing our investment alongside Accel-KKR’s majority position to accelerate SIS’s growth and reach in the surgery market.”

TripleTree served as the exclusive financial advisor to SIS for the transaction.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets