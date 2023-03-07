Apollo set for fourth John Wood rejection despite improved £1.64bn offer

Apollo Global Management looks set to have its fourth offer for UK energy services and consulting business John Wood Group rebuffed by the company, with the latest valuing it at about £1.64bn.

FTSE 250-listed John Wood said the latest cash offer of 237p “continues to undervalue the group and is therefore minded to reject.

“The board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo.”

John Wood currently has a market cap of about £1.5bn, with its share price having surged from 141 pence in mid-February, before the offers became public knowledge, to around 221 pence in today’s trading.

Apollo has until March 22 to submit a firm takeover offer or step back from a potential deal under UK takeover rules.

The company specialises in consulting and engineering, aiming to deliver solutions to “critical challenges in energy and materials markets”, according to its website.

Customers include BP, Shell and Ineos.

