Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System backs Oberland Capital

Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System has reportedly invested into Oberland Capital Healthcare III.

The pension fund has invested into Oberland’s health-care-oriented private credit fund, according to a report from Pensions & Investments.

The amount of capital it has invested was not disclosed. The article claims this is the first time Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System has revealed an investment into Oberland Capital.

It also stated that as of August 31, the pension fund has allocated 11.4% to private credit, which is below its 20% target.

Oberland Capital Healthcare III closed earlier this month with a capital pool of $1.2bn.

The vehicle was oversubscribed and closed within six months of its launch to the market. It attracted commitments from a diversified and global set of institutional investors including endowments, foundations, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds.

Speaking at the time of the fund close, Oberland Capital managing partner Jean-Pierre Naegeli said, “We are very humbled and also motivated by this outcome, especially in such a crowded fundraising environment,”.

“With this raise, we believe we are well positioned to continue providing an attractive, non-dilutive source of capital to leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research institutions and inventors.”

