Blue Sage Capital makes investment into traffic equipment company Barricades

Texan private equity firm Blue Sage Capital has completed an investment into Barricades Unlimited, a provider of traffic control equipment.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Barricades offers a range of traffic control, pavement marking, guardrail installation and other related equipment for rental and or purchase. The company operates in five locations across Texas.

With the support of Blue Sage, Barricades hopes to accelerate through greenfield expansion as well as via mergers and acquisitions.

Blue Sage was represented in the transaction by Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC served as Blue Sage’s legal support.

Baird Business Owners Solutions acted as the financial advisor to Barricades for the deal, while Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs was the legal counsel.

Blue Sage partner Eric Weiner said, “We are excited to partner with Chris and David in helping Barricades become the largest provider of traffic control, pavement marking and related services in the state of Texas.

“Barricades has a unique set of processes and systems that make it stand out from the crowd as a platform that we can leverage to acquire businesses within a highly fragmented industry.”

Last year, Blue Sage Capital closed its biggest fund to date, pulling in $198m for its third time in the fundraising market. The firm closed its sophomore vehicle in 2012 on the $150m hard cap.

