OMERS infra arm teams with Spring Lane Capital for sustainability deals

Canadian pension giant OMERS‘ infrastructure investment arm has teamed with Spring Lane Capital to explore investments in companies addressing sustainability issues.

The pair will look to make investments in businesses working in sectors such as food, water, energy, transport, and waste.

Gisele Everett, senior managing director and head of Americas at OMERS Infrastructure, said, “We both agree on the importance of investing in platforms focused on sustainability.

“While SLC brings a wealth of expertise in identifying, investing in, and successfully scaling growth infrastructure companies of the future, OMERS Infrastructure brings a strong track record of partnering with, supporting, and creating value in businesses across a broad range of infrastructure sectors.”

Spring Lane managing partner Christian Zabbal added, “SLC and OMERS Infrastructure will together seek to invest in companies with technologies and projects that require a partner that can provide not only substantial capital to accelerate growth, but also knowledge and expertise to help effectively and successfully scale the business.

“The unique businesses in which we invest tend to be underserved by traditional financial markets. In partnership with OMERS Infrastructure, SLC will now be able to offer a broader set of capital solutions.”

Sustainability project-focused private equity firm Spring Lane Capital hit a $156.5m final close for its inaugural fund in 2019.

The firm hit a $50m first close for its sophomore fundraise in April this year, with eyes on an eventual goal of $400m.

