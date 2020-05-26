More than 20 venture capital firms band together to provide founders with advice on coronavirus challenges

More than two dozen UK venture capital houses have banded together to provide free and confidential advice to startups looking for help on coping with challenges arising from the Covid-19 crisis.

Breega, Draper Esprit, Omers Ventures, MMC Ventures and Nauta Ventures are all among the slew of firms joining the scheme, which is based on a model set up by Breega’s Paris office at the beginning of last month.

The VC Hours scheme consists of one-to-one consultations that can be booked online, taking place either via video or over the phone, and are open to any startup founder wishing to discuss their business challenges with a VC.

Areas of advice will include helping founders adapt their business models, raising and pitching during the crisis, controlling cash flow and HR issues.

Breega founding partner Ben Marrel said, “In these difficult times, it is vital, more now than ever, that the different actors of our ecosystem come together to support each other, so as to limit, as much as possible, the devastating impact of the economic crisis.

“Startups are fragile because they’re young and yet they’re also indispensable as they are the ones shaping our future world and economy.”

Connect Ventures partner Rory Stirling added, “This is no doubt a lonely and difficult time for many startup founders.

“Whilst some founders have been able to turn to their existing investors for support, those that are yet to raise, find themselves with few places to turn for advice.

“That is one of the reasons we chose to get behind this initiative and our objective is to ensure that all the startups that need help during the Covid-19 crisis can find it.”

The full list of firms taking part in the VC Hours scheme are:

AlbionVC

Ananda Impact Ventures

Anthemis, Augmentum

BrightEye

Breega

C4 Ventures

Connect Ventures

DN capital

Draper Esprit

Eka

Episode 1

Felix

Gauss Ventures

24Haymarket

KEEN Venture Partners

Kindred

Local Globe

MMC

Nauta

Notion

Omers

Outrun

Piton Capital

PROfounders

Samaipata

SOSV

SpeedInvest

Sweet Capital

7percent Ventures

