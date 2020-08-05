KKR seals record fundraising quarter amid push to profit from coronavirus opportunity

Global private equity giant KKR raised a record $16.4bn last quarter amid a powerful push to cash in on investment opportunities thrown up by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

KKR said the record quarterly total was driven by its Asian private equity and infrastructure fundraises, as well as its core plus real estate and dislocation strategies.

The buyout house had hauled in more than $10bn for its fourth pan-Asian private equity fund by the end of June, Bloomberg reported at the time, putting it within a whisker of becoming the biggest-ever PE vehicle raised targeting the region.

The firm, which is eyeing up to $12.5bn for Asian Fund IV, took just seven months to hit the $10bn mark.

AltAssets reported at the end of May that KKR was ready to take advantage of the huge market volatility caused by the coronavirus crisis after raising close to $4bn targeting credit opportunities.

The firm took just eight weeks to raise $2.8bn in its KKR Dislocation Opportunities Fund, and over $1.1bn for separately managed accounts, it said.

KKR said it its quarterly results that despite volatility across global markets, its after-tax distributable earnings per adjusted share was $0.80 for the first six months of 2020, up 5% compared to the first six months of 2019.

Its assets under management and fee-paying assets under management were $222bn and $160bn, up 8% and 6% respectively over the last 12 months.

KKR confirmed it has about $67bn of dry powder to spend, up 18% year-over-year, despite something of a spending spree from the firm since the coronavirus crisis hit.

Last month the firm agreed a strategic buyout of retirement and life insurance company Global Atlantic to boost its $26bn insurance business.

A statement from co-chairman and co-CEOs Henry Kravis and George Roberts said, “Our year-to-date results demonstrate the resiliency of KKR’s model with growth seen across our key financial metrics despite broad market volatility.

“We continued to scale our businesses organically, raising a record amount of capital in the second quarter, while finding opportunities to invest globally on behalf of our limited partners.

“These strong fundamentals, coupled with our recently announced agreement to acquire Global Atlantic, position us well for future growth.”

