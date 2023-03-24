Ares, Mubadala team up for $1bn credit secondaries joint venture

Ares Management has teamed with UAE sovereign investor Mubadala to launch a $1bn credit secondaries joint venture.

Ares said the new strategy was a natural extension of its credit and secondaries platforms, which had about $214bn and $22bn of assets under management respectively at the start of the year.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Dave Schwartz, most recently co-head of Ares’ US direct lending strategy, will be partner and head of the credit secondaries strategy.

He said, “There has been a substantial increase in credit secondaries transaction volume resulting from the growth of the primary private credit market.

“Against this market backdrop, we see a meaningful supply-demand imbalance requiring dedicated capital to meet the liquidity needs of general and limited partners.

“We believe that our partnership with Mubadala combined with the scale, underwriting capabilities and experience of our private credit and secondaries businesses will allow us to take advantage of these attractive market dynamics as we seek to drive attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors.”

Fabrizio Bocciardi, head of credit investments at Mubadala, added, “Private credit has become a relevant and important part of institutional portfolios which has led to the growth and development of the private credit secondaries industry.

We believe that Ares is particularly well-positioned as a global leader to capitalize on the growing demand for diversified credit secondaries opportunities.”

Ares and Mubadala have been in a strategic relationship targeting the credit sector since 2017.

Mubadala currently manages a $284bn portfolio.

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets