Ex-Wynnchurch, Pamplona exec launches new private equity firm FalconPoint Partners

New private equity firm FalconPoint Partners has been launced by former Wynnchurch Capital Management New York office lead Russ Gehrett.

FalconPoint already has more than $500m in assets under management, and plans to target North American middle market “real economy” businesses in the business services and industrials sectors, with a focus on companies “serving irreplicable, essential functions within their core markets”.

Gehrett established and led the New York office for Wynnchurch as part of a two-year stint with the firm from 2021. He previously helped launch Pamplona Capital Management’s US investment business in 2012, working with the firm for nine years.

Andrew Singer, who worked with Gehrett at both of their prior firms, has also joined FalconPoint as partner and CIO.

He said, “Building enduring relationships has always been at the core of my investment approach, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to make this a foundational principle of our firm as we identify and partner with great businesses and management teams.

“We’ve assembled a team of exceptional individuals—many of whom I have worked alongside for over a decade—who share our firm’s values of integrity, honesty, and transparency.

“I am confident our approach of responsible partnership will continue to position FalconPoint to grow and achieve our goal of providing essential businesses the resources they need to achieve greater scale, resilience, and significance in their sectors.”

