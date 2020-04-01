Global dealmaking slump in 2020 accelerating as coronavirus continues spread

Dealmaking activity across the globe is falling through the floor as the coronavirus outbreak puts the brakes on everything from private equity and venture capital to partnership deals and wider M&A.

Global M&A activity slumped 28 per cent in the first quarter of the year according to data from Refinitiv, down to $698bn, with the number of deals done falling 14 per cent to about 9,600.

More granular research from GlobalData shows deal numbers are currently falling even faster, with the 837 deals from the final week of March down almost 20 per cent over the 1,042 announced in the previous seven days.

Most key deal types witnessed a decline in volume, it said. Private equity deals fell by a whopping 52.7% week-on-week, with venture capital dropping 22.5% and M&A activity declining 36.4%.

Deal activity plunged in most of the key markets during the week ended March 29, 2020 compared to the previous week, GlobalData said. While the US witnessed a decline in deal volume by 21.5%, the UK and China witnessed deal volumes declining by 32% and 4.4%, respectively.

Deal activity plunged in most of the key Asia Pacific markets during the week, with India suffering an enormous 63.4% decline and South Korea seeing deal numbers fall 40 per cent.

Japan and Australia, however, witnessed 20.7% and 40% growth in deal volume respectively.

Unsurprisingly, sectors bludgeoned by the coronavirus impact such as travel and tourism also witnessed a decline in deal activity, while the healthcare sector (including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment) and the retail sector witnessed an improvement.

Refinitiv’s analysis of the first quarter of 2020 showed a fall in megadeals was the biggest driver of the drop in deal dollars, falling from $412bn in the same period last year to just $179bn this time around.

European deal value was up 120% and Japan 66% in the quarter, Refinitiv said, although the US saw its deal dollars plunge by 51 per cent.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets