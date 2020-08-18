VC performance ‘unscathed’ by Covid-19 in Q1 as industry consolidates exceptional 2019 – eFront

Venture capital performance remained ‘unscathed’ in the first quarter of 2020 despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as the industry consolidated what had been an exceptional 2019, new research shows.

VC funds globally recorded an increase in aggregated multiple of invested capital of 10.5%, rising from 1.478x in Q4 2018 to 1.632x in Q4 2019, eFront’s latest quarterly private equity performance report shows.

That result represents the first time that the TVPI of active venture capital funds has broken the 1.6x threshold, setting another record high.

eFront said active venture funds capitalised on favorable macro-economic conditions last year, mirroring the significant uptick of listed stock prices.

The report said, “Despite the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated economic crisis, Q1 2020 consolidated this position.

“It is possible that Q4 2019 therefore marked a peak, with 2019 and 2020 so far sitting clearly above the average multiple over ten years, breaking out from a relatively long period of stability.

“This deviation from the average will be tested by the events unfolding in 2020.”

The firm’s latest research said that at the same time as performance rose, venture funds also saw a reduction in risk.

TVPI spread between the top and bottom performers has been relatively stable over the past five years, it said, signalling that fund managers have collectively benefitted from supportive market conditions.

It added, “However, Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 recorded a decrease in the spread of TVPI, which, combined with the increase in performance means the trend cannot merely be attributed to a few top performers, but covers the VC industry more broadly.

“Therefore, we are witnessing a simultaneous favorable development, including stronger performance and a reduction in selection risk.”

“2020 will be a test for VC fund managers. The deviation might decrease as it did in 2016-2017 or confirm the increase of 2019, depending on the deployment of new capital and the evolution of valuations.”

eFront said time-to-liquidity stabilized last year, and Q1 2020 confirms the convergence of this measure to 3.5 years.

It added that 2020 so far confirms the trend initiated in 2019 towards longer holding periods, as managers take more time to grow portfolio companies, with the challenging conditions of the first semester 2020 expected to accentuate this trend.

