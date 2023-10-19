Why big-name megafunds are saving private equity fundraising in Europe

European private equity fundraising is being bouyed by the industry’s megafunds as capital raising numbers mount a recovery from 2022’s lows, new research shows.

Buyout fundraising was barely touched by the 2020 coronavirus crisis at the time- at least in terms of raw numbers, with an almost-record €98bn of capital collected in 2020 followed quickly by an actual record €118.6bn in 2021, data from PitchBook shows.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The doldrums for PE fundraising kicked in a year later, however, as macroeconomic woes kickstarted by the war in Ukraine and tightening fiscal policy saw total buyout capital raised fall to just €76.1bn across 136 vehicles – almost half the total number of funds raised in 2021.

But record-breaking megafunds are driving a recovery in European PE fundraising this year, PitchBook’s latest European PE Breakdown report shows.

CVC Capital Partners picked up €26bn for its Fund IX in Q3 to mark the largest buyout fund ever raised, while Permira also impressed with a €16.7bn Fund VIII earlier in the year.

KKR collected €7.5bn for its biggest European fundraise yet in Q2 – and these hefty fundraises have defied ongoing headwinds being faced by many GPs and first-time funds.

PitchBook said, “However, the strong fundraising year so far also emphasises the structural shift towards private equity as an asset class for many asset allocators, pointing to a continuous increase in funds under management.

“2023 has seen a concentration in fundraising, with the top three funds closed representing 57.7% of funds raised YTD compared with 35.9% in 2022.”

The report said soaring interest rates are making LBOs costlier to execute – a situation being reflected in the type of funds raised, with buyout funds making up about 71% of closed funds in the year to date.

PitchBook added that European PE deal value was down 4.7% QoQ in Q3, and 2.8% YoY – but still came in higher than pre-2020 figures, indicating there is some appetite for dealmaking, but that “it might be too soon to call it a recovery”.

Financial services had a record quarter in Q3 with €29.4bn worth of deals, up 83.8% from a strong Q2 and up 244.4% YoY.

European PE exit value continued to pick up for the second consecutive quarter, increasing 18.4% QoQ.

PitchBook said that was driven by eight mega-exits of over €1bn, which cemented the year as the second largest for mega-exits after 2021.

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets