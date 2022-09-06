VC dealmaking is defying macroeconomic concerns in UK & Ireland – but PE is struggling

As global inflation woes and a rising energy crisis continue to grow, the winners and losers of the current macroneconomic conditions are slowly beginning to emerge.

Venture capital dealmaking in the UK and Ireland certainly seems to be one of those winners according to the latest report from PitchBook, with the £15.4bn invested across almost 1,900 deals currently outpacing the record figures from last year.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Capital has continued to flow into VC deals in the region despite inflation hitting a 40-year high of 10.1% and a recent 50bps interest rate hike from the Bank of England – the largest in 27 years.

PitchBook said that despite the promising H1 figures, the shift in monetary policy from historically low interestrates that promoted growth, spending, and borrowing is notable and its impact on the VC dealmaking environment would become clearer in H2.

It said, “VC deal activity growth has been considerable YoY during the past decade, and we believe a flattening will take place in 2022, rather than a sharp decline.

“As spending tightening and growth becomes challenging, late-stage companies with high burn rates could be the first to rein in costs, adjust aggressive growth targets, and slow hiring sprees.”

Private equity dealmaking in the UK and Ireland did not boast such a glowing first half of 2022, the report shows, reaching just £75.6bn across about 760 deals.

That is well off the pace of the almost £200bn recorded in 2021, when PE deal activity

ballooned post-Covid lockdowns with highly capitalised investors and portfolio companies conducting several high-profile deals.

But there is hope for a H2 resurgence, according to PitchBook, which said, “PE firms with high levels of dry powder will be targeting undervalued high-growth companies in the current market.

“Lofty valuations tied to soaring revenue multiples have fallen, as investors have turned to value instead of growth in recent months.

“US-based tech companies are scattered among the largest company market capitalisations in the world, and UK-based counterparts have constantly looked to bridge the gap.

“Instead of risking an IPO to promote growth or struggling with a lowly share price, companies may look to PE firms for take-privates to focus on long-term growth efforts and avoid the noise, financial reporting, and scrutiny facing public companies.”

It was a different story in PE and VC exits in the first half of the year, the report shows, with venture capital exit activity retrenching from the bumper showing in 2021.

Exit value was £52.8 billion in 2021, nearly nine times larger than the £6.1 billion logged in pandemic-hit 2020.

Exit value in H1 2022 only just topped $4.5bn, however, comparable to exit levels pre-2021.

PitchBook said, “As the year has progressed, it is clear that 2021 was an outlier year due to a mixture of VC-backed companies rushing towards an exit to take advantage of heightened valuations and beneficial market conditions.

“Pandemic-driven growth curtailed in H1 2022 and companies focusing on growth at all costs are increasingly looking to improve capital efficiency in the current bear market.

“As a result, exits have declined, with founders, companies, and investors unwilling to test out their private market valuations in public markets out of fear of damaging their long-term returns.”

Private equity exits activity, meanwhile, reached £49.5bn in H1, keeping pace with last year’s record full-year total of $103bn.

PE exit volume is pacing higher through H1 2022, PitchBook added, and could eclipse 2021’s figure if sustained through H2.

It said, “Exit markets often reflect near-term challenges facing companies and economies first; however, PE exits remained surprisingly resilient in H1 2022.

“Major exits tend to skew exit value and a selection of high-profile exits closed in H1 2022.

“Further, as public listings have declined in popularity, buyouts and corporate acquisitions have continued to take place at a rapid clip despite market uncertainty.

“Exit agreements in place prior to financial market volatility in H1 2022, as well as elevated dry powder levels, have been key drivers of exit activity in the first half of the year.”

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets