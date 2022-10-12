Vast majority of UK private equity community negative on country’s economic outlook

Huge negativity abounds in the UK private equity community over the country’s economic outlook over the next two years, new research shows.

Of the 200 PE investors and PE-backed management teams responding to CIL’s annual Investment 360 Index, 80% said they were feeling negative about the UK’s economic short-term future, compared to just 11% in 2021.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The UK economy has been rattled by the recent mini-budget from new Prime Minister Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, as well as tension between the new government and the Bank of England over interest rates and growth.

Inflation, tighter credit conditions, rising wage costs and fear of recession are having a heavy impact on the health of M&A, as well as hitting consumers in the wider economy.

The UK pound has slipped to about $1.10 against the dollar in the wake of the economic unease, a huge fall from the $1.40 it was pegged at in May last year.

CIL said that despite the short-term negativity over the next 18 to 24 months, respondents were more pragmatic about the longer term, with only 15% feeling negative about the next five to ten years.

That could be linked to the timing of the UK’s next general election, which is slated to take place no later than January 2025. Although trust in politicians has been consistently poor over the six years of the Index, it hit an all-time low this year with 70% of respondents saying the UK government isn’t doing a good job.

CIL said there has been a swinging shift from a net 81% seller’s market in 2021 to a net 16% buyer’s market in 2022, indicating that PE backers and owners will either need to work harder or wait longer to achieve their desired returns.

About 53% of respondents also believe M&A activity will decrease over the next 18 months.

Confidence in the Bank of England has fallen according to the report, with only 18% thinking it is doing a good job this year compared to a high of 60% in 2019.

The number who thought the Bank of England monetary policy should be tightened rose from 12% in 2020 to 54% in 2022. A hefty 86% expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates in response to inflation by more than 3%.

Alex Marshall, Senior Partner at CIL, said, “High inflation can have severe consequences for PE returns and destroy value by suppressing profitability.

“The continued short-term uncertainty suggested by our Index means PE funds should assess whether a business is well-placed to operate in a high inflation environment when considering an investment.

“Due diligence and a compelling growth strategy are more critical than ever. Businesses with significant pricing power or that can protect themselves from inflation can craft competitive advantage.”

For the first time, CIL’s survey showed a change in net view on credit markets from too loose to too tight, with 27% citing credit restrictions compared to just 7% in 2021.

“Marshall added, “The interest rate situation has left lenders working out how to best serve the markets while preserving margins, and therefore part of the M&A market has been put on pause.”

“…we’re hopeful that indications that the market slump is short term are correct but it is clear that investment decisions through 2023 are going to require close scrutiny.”

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets