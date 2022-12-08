Most PE professionals unhappy with compensation: report

Most private equity professionals are unhappy with their compensation packages despite industry participants across the board reported higher total earnings over the previous year.

Those earning between $151,000 and $1m increased by 3% this year, and now account for 87% of respondents to Benchmark Compensation’s 2023 Private Equity and Venture Capital Compensation Report.

It said the report marks the ninth straight year of compensation gains in the private equity and venture capital industry, despite a downturn in the stock market, corporate layoffs and nerves around recession.

Overall, 65% of respondents expect to see greater cash earnings this year. But market conditions, employee expectations, and carried interest and compensation formulas were highlighted as reasons for dissatisfaction.

David Kochanek, Publisher of PrivateEquityCompensation.com, said, “As we saw last year, most of these professionals are unhappy with their private equity compensation packages.

“Market conditions and employee expectations were the two biggest reasons cited for their dissatisfaction.”

Estimated fund performance in 2022 is down compared to last year. Funds up by a quarter or more falling by 4%.

Funds up 10 to 24% dropped from 45% last year to 39% in 2022 – and the percentage of respondents who said their fund’s performance was down increased from 4% to 8%.

Bonus pay is usually based on several factors, including firm performance, fund performance, and individual performance.

As has been mentioned in previous Benchmark Compensation reports, this year, when funds didn’t perform well, professionals still expected their firm to pay out lucrative bonuses to team members.

The report is now in its 16th year of publication.

