MidEuropa partner Knorr on the Russian/Ukrainian war’s impact on the wider CEE region

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has lasted longer than some might have expected, and ongoing fallout from the war has inevitably afflicted investments. But despite all the factors shadowing the markets – rising commodity prices, high inflation, interest rates hikes, slashing of global economic growth forecast and so on – the investment markets have so far faced the headwinds with resilience. After an initial slide at the beginning of the war, the MSCI All-Country World Index has jumped back above its prewar level, and the VIX volatility index has returned to the zone below its long-term average. Robert Knorr, managing partner at Central and Eastern Europe-focused buyout house MidEuropa, answered AltAssets‘ questions on future strategies in the region.

AltAssets: How is central European market activity at the moment?

Knorr: Central and Eastern European countries are members of NATO and the EU, and the overall impact in CEE from the war in Ukraine is not expected to be any different from what will be felt in the rest of Europe. At the moment, the only difference is in the flow of refugees, where Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania are first points of entry, with Poland taking the largest share.

AltAssets: And how is the war impacting your firm?

Knorr: We do not invest in either Russia or Ukraine, so there has been limited direct impact on our portfolio. However, we expect that there will be a short-term economic impact across Europe which will also impact some of our portfolio companies. Therefore, we are working closely with our management teams to ensure that they can cope with any adverse economic consequences.

AltAssets: How are your portfolio companies responding to the situation?

Knorr: As one of the leading investors in CEE, and together with our portfolio companies, we are using our frontline local presence to do what we can to alleviate the largest humanitarian and refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War. Our portfolio companies in Poland and Romania are actively supporting people crossing the Ukrainian border with food, medical help, accommodation, and emergency supplies. The initiatives range from donating packages containing groceries, provided by our retail and consumer companies, to offering free medical equipment as well as diagnostic, general and mental health services provided by our healthcare companies.

AltAssets: Will MidEuropa adjust its investment strategies?

Knorr: The public markets have been jittery over the past few months, as they have been grappling with the prospects of interest rate hikes by the central banks in order to stifle inflationary pressure. This volatility has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. However, as we are long-term investors we focus on the underlying performance and long-term prospects of companies we invest in.

Also, our hiring plans have not been impacted by the situation in Ukraine. We recently announced the appointment of Vesna Sipp as partner and head of investor relations.

AltAssets: How is the wider European market looking to you in 2022?

Knorr: While the current crisis has raised considerable uncertainty in the short-term, we expect that Europe will emerge stronger and more united from this conflict. But, again, because we are long-term investors focused on the long-term prospects of the companies we invest in, and as of now, for us, it is business as usual with a bit of caution.

