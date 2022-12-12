LPs fear denominator effect, believe returns at risk from macro-environment

Most limited partner believe private equity returns are at risk from the current macro-economic environment over the next two to three years, the latest Coller Capital Global Private Equity Barometer report shows.

About 85% of LPs had the same concerns about inflation, the report said, adding that the pace of PE commitments is set to fall for many investors due to the denominator effect.

That fear is a redux of worries at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when LPs also believed a slump in their listed equities would leave them over-allocated to PE and other alternatives.

Those concerns largely failed to play out given the rapid recovery in post-Covid markets, largely through government money printing helping buoy stocks.

That widespread quantitative easing is now no longer an option, however, given the booming inflation environment, with government being forced to put the brakes on spending in favour of hiking interest rates to combat rising prices.

Coller said the denominator effect was already being felt by an increasing number of larger LPs and public pension funds, with two thirds reporting it as a factor in the slowdown of their commitment pace. Liquidity shortfalls are also causing commitments to slow down for over a quarter of LPs, it added.

LPs’ target allocations to alternative assets are also being hit by the effect, with the number of investors planning to increase allocations to private equity falling over the past six months – although allocation plans to private credit are holding steady.

While the majority of LPs believe their private equity portfolios are well-positioned for the current market conditions, two thirds of those making modifications are doing so through investment stage and sector exposure. Overall, half of LPs are utilising the secondary market to modify their portfolios.

The macroenvironment and high levels of inflation are top of investors’ minds when considering risks to their private equity returns over the next two to three years, with almost all LPs citing these factors as significant.

Fewer LPs are concerned over high asset prices, following a decline in valuations compared with the Barometer of Winter 2019-20.

Despite these concerns LPs are optimistic on the outlook for returns from private equity, with one third of LPs forecasting net annual returns from their PE portfolios of over 16%, the highest level reported since the Barometer of Winter 2011-12.

When assessing the overall market, one third of LPs are more positive on the outlook for private over public markets, saying volatility in the current market environment has made private equity and private credit more attractive than their public counterparts.

One fifth of LPs plan to accelerate their commitments to private credit funds in the next year, with two fifths viewing senior direct lending and special situations as attractive areas for investment.

