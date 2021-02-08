Far from being dismissed by institutional investors amid Covid, ESG has been brought into focus by the pandemic

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to rage across the globe, it would be understandable to think institutional investors might have put ESG considerations to one side – but new research from bfinance seems to prove otherwise.

Far from distracting attention from the ESG agenda, the issue has remained high on the priority list through the Covid-19 era according to the survey of 256 senior staff at pension schemes, foundations, insurance firms, endowments, family offices and other asset owners representing a combined $7tn.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

It said one in three investors responded that the pandemic had actually resulted in greater attention for ESG matters at their institution, particularly in relation to social and corporate governance matters including diversity.

Almost half of asset owners globally say that ESG considerations are now of ‘high importance’ to their investment approach while 39% say they’re of ‘moderate importance’ – a cumulative total of 87%.

European investors still prioritise the subject more than their global counterparts, bfinance said, with 45% of US respondents saying that ESG issues are of ‘minor’ or ‘no’ importance.

More than 90% of investors say that ESG criteria are important to them when selecting external asset managers (60% ‘strongly agree’), while 42% have fired at least one asset manager where ESG matters were a contributing factor to that termination (19% ‘the primary/major factor’).

Investors also demanding more from their service providers, with 76% saying that they have stricter ESG criteria for manager selection than they did three years ago.

Although asset owner respondents emphasise that manager ESG assessment should not be a box-ticking exercise, an increasingly large proportion say they are unlikely to hire managers with certain ESG characteristics, such as not being a signatory of PRI, not having a dedicated ESG headcount or lacking gender/ethnic diversity.

The report said two key priorities have risen up the agenda dramatically in recent years: measuring carbon emissions, and assessing ‘impact’ in areas beyond carbon emissions.

Almost half of investors now assess the carbon emissions associated with their overall portfolio, up from 13% three years ago, with a further third ‘actively considering’ this step.

About 28% now map the portfolio against the UN Sustainable Development Goals, up from 3% three years ago – including 36% of pension funds – while a further 38% are ‘actively considering’ this point.

Major challenges remain, though, according to the report, with the data question chief among them.

About 84% of investors are experiencing challenges in obtaining consistent ESG reporting across asset managers and classes, with 55% calling this a ‘major challenge’.

Investors are also finding difficulties in validating the investment case for ESG or impact investing and more than 50% experience difficulties in finding external asset managers that align well with their ESG approach.

Kathryn Saklatvala, head of investment content for bfinance, said, “The results show the increasing breadth, depth and complexity of ESG implementation as investors look to take a more consistent, portfolio-wide, data-grounded and in many cases impact-minded approach.

“Yet the advancement also brings challenges: investors with increasingly clear objectives and priorities in this space are even more frustrated by the lack of clear, consistent, standardised data on many of the key issues.”

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets