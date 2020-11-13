European M&A seals impressive Covid recovery in Q3 as PE firms put large dry powder reserves to work

European M&A activity has scored a sharp recovery from near-decade lows caused by the coronavirus crisis – but annual figures are still trending towards their worst result in years, new research shows.

More than 2,600 M&A deals closed in Q3, a better than 30% rise compared to the previous quarter, PitchBook data shows.

While that rise marks a welcome relief from several months of investment doldrums due to Covid-19, the quarterly year-on-year results are also impressive, coming in slightly above 2019 pandemic-free total.

PitchBook said sponsor-backed M&A deal volume also recovered impressively in Q3 2020. Close to 520 transactions closed in the third quarter, equating to a 17.5% rise from Q2 2020.

The report said that huge recent fundraises from private equity firms such as CVC, Cinven and Permira were seeing them being selectively aggressive in certain parts of the economy, due to the enormous amount of dry powder on hand and the perceived opportunity from the pandemic-induced volatility.

PitchBook said, “The patient-capital nature of PE, coupled with its ability to deploy extensive resources at scale, makes this period a favourable time for GPs to capitalize on assets.

“On the other hand, we did observe a near 15% fall in sponsor M&A deal value from Q2 2020, and a drop in the median sponsor bolt-on deal size, suggesting GPs are focusing more on smaller acquisitions, as opposed to larger platform deals.

“The continued use of buy-and build-strategies and growth equity transactions – which tend to be minority positions – also contributed to the fall in deal value.”

PitchBook said M&A transactions in the lower end of the market (under €250m) are driving deal volume, posting a 12.1% increase from Q2 2020.

It said, “The use of creative pricing structures such as earn outs and deferred considerations has greatly helped alleviate risk and bridge valuation disconnects between buyers and sellers.

“Event-driven downturns such as Covid-19 typically recover more quickly than ones caused by cyclical or secular forces.

“Analyzing previous downturns shows the M&A recovery generally follows three phases.

“Phase one normally involves involuntary M&A where forced sellers seek liquidity or financing packages in order to survive and shore up balance sheets.

“Phase two usually encompasses companies pursuing acquisitions relatively close to home to heighten resilience.

“And phase three generally sees transactions geared towards creating growth through purchases of non-core assets and large cross-border deals.

“We believe we are somewhere between phase one and phase two. We will likely see more defaults and restructurings, leading to involuntary M&A in certain sectors such as oil & gas as global energy demand dwindles in favour of renewable resources.”

