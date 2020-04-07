Asian private equity deals, M&A activity rebounds after weeks of coronavirus-based decline

Deal activity in the Asia-Pacific region has rebounded following weeks of decline at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of deals announced in the Asia-Pacific region increased by 56.7% during the week ended April 5, compared to the previous week, according to data and analytics business GlobalData.

It said the growth in deal announcement was a sign of revival of optimism following volatile market conditions in the region – and globally – since the Covid-19 crisis took hold of the world’s economies.

China witnessed an increase in deal volume by 52.3% last week, while Japan, India and South Korea saw deal volume increase by 68.6%, 93.3% and 38.9%, respectively, GlobalData said.

Private equity deals increased by 80%, venture capital by 62.7% and M&A by 52.8%, the research showed.

Dealmaking activity had fallen through the floor in the first quarter of the year as the coronavirus outbreak put the brakes on everything from private equity and venture capital to partnership deals and wider M&A.

Global M&A activity slumped 28 per cent in the first quarter of the year according to data from Refinitiv, down to $698bn, with the number of deals done falling 14 per cent to about 9,600.

More granular research from GlobalData at the end of March showed deal numbers were falling even faster, with the 837 deals from the final week of March down almost 20 per cent over the 1,042 announced in the previous seven days.

Despite the apparent shift in mood of Asia dealmakers, private equity firms are still attempting to navigate the choppy waters created by coronavirus.

Yesterday it emerged Singapore private equity house Ikhlas Capital was reassessing its planned $500m goal for its debut fundraise due to the worsening coronavirus crisis across the globe.

Ikhlas was said to be eyeing up to $1bn when the firm was being set up in late 2017, but now “all bets are off” according to founding partner and chairman Nazir Razak, who spoke to Reuters.

Peter Martenson, a partner at placement agent Eaton Partners, recently told AltAssets how LPs are attempting to power through the coronavirus pandemic.

