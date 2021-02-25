Which alternatives sectors have seen a rally in secondaries pricing – and which are falling short?

Secondaries fund prices have rallied across a string of alternatives in the last quarter of 2020 according to new data from Setter Capital – but several asset classes are still feeling the pinch amid ongoing Covid volatility.

Cleantech funds posted the highest year-on-year pricing increase according to Setter’s Q4 Pricing Report, up more than 11.5%, albeit over a small sample size of 23 priced funds.

Venture capital funds saw an impressive uptick of more than 9.2% at the end of 2020 compared to December 2019, the report showed, while infrastructure was up over 8.4%.

LBO fund pricing stagnated, falling 0.23%, while distressed credit funds were only up 0.49% year-on-year, a surprise given the huge appetite from LPs and GPs alike to get into the asset class with companies struggling through the pandemic.

Energy funds suffered the sharpest drop year-on-year according to the report, falling about 12.5%, while turnaround funds were down about 7% and special situations down about 5.8%.

Setter says the average top price is generally derived from prices that the firm observed over the preceding 90 day period, through actual bids or indications given by the 1800-plus buyers covered by the research firm.

The firm’s most recent Volume Report, released at the start of last month, said the global secondaries market was set to rebound to record levels this year after market volume slumped by 27% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

More than half of secondaries buyers responding to the report said their 2021 deal volume would be “meaningfully higher” than for 2020, with almost all the rest saying they planned to keep it at similar levels.

Respondents predicted total volume for 2021 to be about $89bn, which would see the year exceed the $85bn recorded in 2019, as well as bounce back from the $61.7bn result from last year.

Setter said the responses suggested private equity volume will be about $81bn this year, real estate will be about $4bn, infrastructure $3.4bn, hedge funds $620m and agriculture & timber $480m.

