US political decisions likely to impact fundraising, portfolio performance, GPs say

Two-thirds of GPs believe political shifts under the new US administration, and the related geopolitical and economic consequences, will impact their fundraising activities in the year ahead, new research shows.

Results from a Capstone Partners survey of more than 250 LPs and GPs showed concern about fundraising was especially high among Asia-Pacific GPs, with 91% expecting impact and 25% expecting the impact to be significant.

Opinion was much more positive among North American GPs, with just over half expecting there to be no impact on their fundraising activity in the year ahead due to US political activity – compated to 17% in Europe and just 6% in Asia Pacific.

In terms of portfolio performance, 78% of the Asia Pacific GPs and 74% of European GPs surveyed predict an impact, while the North American GP respondents appear to be more inclined to reserve judgement – with 59% anticipating an impact, but 26% not yet sure of the expected effect.

Capstone’s research coincided with the first 150 days of the new US Administration under Donald Trump, and focuses on the wider economic ramifications of its policy shifts, and specifically the impact on the global private equity market. It was

primarily focused on mid-market respondents.

Of the various political shifts driven by the new US administration, respondents agreed that higher tariffs and trade wars were most likely to have an impact on their own investment strategies, as well as the performance of private equity-backed portfolio companies.

That was followed by higher inflation and interest rate volatility, then devaluation of the US dollar, with the shifts seen to be impacting M&A activity, supply chains, raw material costs and the cost of capital in fairly equal measure.

The situation was particularly marked for LP respondents, with more than 90% envisaging impact in each of these areas, and the supply chain expected to be most highly affected (98%).

For GP respondents, more than 70% saw US policy shifts impacting portfolio companies in all of these areas, with M&A activity topping the list of concerns for 76%.

They do not seem concerned that these shifts will affect access to labour, however, with just 14% of GP respondents expect this – compared to a hefty 63% of LPs.

Steve Standbridge, managing partner and president at Capstone Partners, said, “Although it is less than six months into the new US administration and still relatively early days, the impacts of geopolitical change have been quick to take effect.

“GPs and LPs across the globe have rapidly taken stock and our survey shows that many are already clear on what these impacts are likely to mean for their investment decisions and strategies.

“We can see that investors are feeling naturally cautious and that a meaningful number of GPs and LPs are consciously making changes to their investment and capital allocation plans as a direct result of US political shifts and the related geopolitical and economic consequences.”

He added, “There will be regions, sectors and geographies that lose out, at least in the short term, with many European and Asia Pacific investors actively looking to reduce their exposure to the US.

“Over the last two to three years, we have seen increasing appetite from Asia Pacific for opportunities to invest in the North American midmarket but it seems likely that this velocity will slow, certainly in the near term.

“But the picture for private equity is not all negative as with reassessment and redistribution comes new opportunities. Our survey shows that Europe and parts of Asia Pacific are potentially set to benefit from geopolitical change, as are some industry sectors and fund strategies.”

