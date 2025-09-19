UK VC fundraising pace well off 2024 levels amid dearth of megafund activity

An absence of megafund closes compared to last year has put the brakes on UK venture capital fundraising so far in 2025, new research from PitchBook shows.

UK venture capital firms raised £1.5bn in H1 of this year, a run rate that the data provider says implies fundraising will decline 59.6% year-on-year if it remains consistent through 2025.

The UK Private Capital Breakdown report said one-third of capital had come from first-time fundraises so far this year, a high proportion given the more widespread trickiness of less established private markets firms raising fund capital in the current macroeconomic environment.

PitchBook said the top closes so far this year have included Adams Street European Venture Fund 2023, which at £230.7m was the fourth-largest close in H1 within all of Europe.

That was followed by QuantumLight Capital Fund and 2150 Urban Tech Sustainability Fund II, which raised £188m and £166.8m respectively.

A total of 20 VC vehicles closed in the UK in the first half of the year, with most funds sitting under the £50m mark.

PitchBook said that there have been no closes of more than £250m so far this year, compared to 15% of all closes breaking that mark across 2024.

The report said, “Despite the shift towards smaller vehicles, the split between emerging and experienced managers remains the same as in 2024, with 70% of closes from emerging firms.

“For capital raised, however, trends in H1 2025 were the inverse of in 2024—69.6% of capital was in emerging firms, compared with just 25.6% in 2024.”

Private equity fundraising, on the other hand, had “slowed overall but remains resilient” PitchBook said, supported by a strong recovery in the mid-market segment.

That market segment was again missing the heavy megafund activity of recent years, such as the £5bn-plus vehicles raised by Permira, Hg, Cinven and Apax.

But a resurgence of funds in the £100mto £5bn range has kept things on track, PitchBook said, with mid-market PE funds raising more capital in the first half of this year alone than in each of the previous three years.

PitchBook said, “This rebound has been fuelled by solid dealmaking momentum in the segment, prompting managers to scale up.”

It added, “A common trend this year has been around strategy: All but one fund closed YTD have been buyout funds.

“In the wake of recent monetary tightening, LPs have consolidated their GP relationships, prioritising experienced buyout managers with proven track records.”

This dynamic has made fundraising for first-time managers and growth equity GPs significantly more challenging.

“The consolidation is also evident in the fall in fund count since 2022, which has pushed both average and median fund sizes higher in the UK.”

