European VC fundraising currently heavily off pace compared to 2024

Venture capital fundraising in Europe is well off the pace of the €20.5bn raised across 2024 according to new data from PitchBook, which currently puts the total raised in Q1 at just €2.3bn.

The alternative assets data giant cautioned that fundraising remains the “lumpiest” of the VC segments it tracks, with potential large fundraising able to skew totals through the year.

But it added that there was already a significant amount of open capital on the table, with more than €15bn in targeted capital from the 20 largest open vehicles in Europe.

The gap to match 2024 levels is still wide, PitchBook said, adding that “volatility may weigh on returns and allocations to private markets”.

It said, “Venture returns globally have recovered but remain negative on a one-year horizon, and they also lag the returns of other private asset classes in the mid-to-long term.”

The firm’s Q1 2025 European Venture Report said that certain areas of specialisation, such as the cleantech and biotech verticals, continue to attract capital.

It added that there was more regional diversity in fund closes in Q1 too, with only three of the top 10 closes being in the UK.

The DACH region raised the most capital in Q1, followed by the UK & Ireland and France & Benelux.

Close to 70% of the closed vehicles in Q1 were from emerging players, including six first-time funds.

PitchBook said that, in terms of VC deal value, Q1 2025 recorded €16.7bn – implying a 10.8% YoY increase in deal value for the full year.

The report said, “From a data perspective, we will likely see a level of backfilling into Q1 as the year progresses.

“Nonetheless, it is encouraging to see that the increased volatility in global economies has not impacted European dealmaking activity.

“This mirrors public equity markets since the start of the year, where US markets have come off their highs but European markets have been more resilient.”

