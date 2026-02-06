European PE, VC showing renewed momentum in 2026: iCapital

European private equity is entering 2026 with “attractive tailwinds” according to a new report from iCapital, which says lower valuations and steadier monetary policy relative to the US are creating compelling entry points.

It adds that many European private equity managers have been contending with the modestly slowing growth outlook, however, with the supply chain realignment and government-driven spending in defense, infrastructure, and energy transition opening durable thematic opportunities – even if they are limited in scale due to country-specific regulatory frameworks.

iCapital said firms with strong operational capabilities stand to benefit most, as geopolitical tensions and trade frictions increase the value of active ownership.

On the venture capital side, the 2026 International Outlook report said the asset class was showing signs of renewed momentum, with AI expected to drive over half of VC deal value and early-stage rounds becoming increasingly competitive amid rising valuations.

But it cautioned that the region’s still underbuilt VC ecosystem still leaves room for international capital to play a larger scaling role.

The report named Europe as “fertile ground” for private credit investing, given the continent’s economy “revolves around middle-sized companies”.

iCapital said, “Certain benefits also exist such as structural inefficiencies in providing financing to this cohort of companies and generally lower valuations relative the US.

“That said, the investable opportunity lags the US by several years in terms of maturity and access, and will still be tied to overall private equity activity.”

The report named key macroeconomic factors asset managers need to consider in 2026 as elections in major developed nations, geopolitical tensions remain elevated and ballooning deficits.

It said, “Despite the headline risk, we believe 2026 will offer a constructive backdrop across a number of key international economies.

“However, in concert with the views placed in our US outlook, the global macro environment will likely be a balancing act.

“Regional divergences, policy uncertainty, and persistent geopolitical cross‑currents will continue to shape the distribution of returns and underscore the importance of selective positioning across global markets.”

