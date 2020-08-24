RBL Bank receives $211.2m from group of private equity investors

India-based private sector bank RBL Bank has reportedly received a INR 1,566 crore ($211.2m) in a funding round led by Baring Private Equity Asia.

The alternative investor deployed INR 1,000 crore ($134.9m) of the total capital raised, securing itself a 9.45% stake in the business, according to a report from Livemint.

Other investors to the round included ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, which injected INR 330 crore ($44.5m) for a 3.13% stake, and Gaja Capital, which deployed INR 150 crore ($20.2m) for a 1.42% sharehold.

Previous RBL backer CDC Group also joined the investment, deploying ING 86 crore ($11.6m) to the round, increasing its shares to 5.5%, the article said.

The company raised the capital to help strengthen its balance sheet after it was hit with a 50% fall in June quarter profit due to provisions on doubtful loans doubled, the report states

With the fresh capital, the company’s capital adequacy ratio has increased to 18.6%.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets