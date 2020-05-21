American private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management is back in the fundraising market, with its sights on its eleventh flagship fund.

The firm is yet to register any capital for the new fund and there is no indication on how much it hopes to raise, according to the latest US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

There is no placement agent listed on the document.

Oaktree Capital has issued three separate fillings for its eleventh fund, with two of them looking to be supporting capital raises. None of the documents have any indication of funding targets.

The vehicles are: Oaktree Opportunities Fund XI, Oaktree Opportunities Fund XI (Parallel) and Oaktree Opportunities Fund XI Feeder (Cayman).

Oaktree’s predecessor fund was also raised across two parallel funds with the pair of vehicles securing more than $10.5bn in 2016. New York State Common Retirement Fund was one of the investors, having deployed $500m of capital into Oaktree Opportunities Fund Xb, a special situations and distressed debt vehicle.

Last year, Oaktree Capital invested $450m into Kansas-based transportation business Watco Companies.

