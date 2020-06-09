North Castle Partners closes investment into Sparx Hockey

North Castle Partners has finalised a strategic investment Sparx Hockey, an equipment developer and manufacturer for ice hockey, skating and sled hockey.

In addition to the investment, North Castle has formed a partnership with Sparx, which will offer the company additional resources and expertise to support growth and global expansion.

Founded in 2013, Sparx Hockey’s flagship product is the Sparx Skate Sharpener, an automated skate sharpener that allows people to sharpen their skates with “pro-level” accuracy.

Its products are used by customers around the world including individuals, families, professional and amateur teams, rink operators and retailers. Over 25 National Hockey Teams also use the products.

North Castle managing director Alison Minter said, “Sparx is an innovative category leader that is solving a major pain point for hockey families and offers an unparalleled value proposition to its loyal users.

“Sparx has experienced strong growth since its founding and we believe there is significant potential to further build on its success with increased investments in awareness, distribution and innovation.”

Last year, North Castle Partners held the $400m final close of its seventh private equity fund. The firm was able to raise the vehicle within five months.

