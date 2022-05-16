La Banque Postale AM holds first close to debut infrastructure debt climate impact fund in Europe

La Banque Postale Asset Management has held a first close of its Infrastructure Debt Climate Impact Fund at €270m.

The fund is targeting €500m with a hard cap of €700m. LBPAM is eyeing a maximum of three years to deploy the strategy and build a portfolio of 15 to 20 projects.

It planned on taking its first investment this month to finance a new biomass cogeneration plant that will produce green electricity for a French industrial site.

The fund uses extra-financial performance CIARA alongside tailormade tools developed with Carbone 4 to assist in the analysis of the eligibility of projects under the European Union taxonomy.

The firm said the strategy’s objective is to be aligned with the Paris Agreement by investing in low-carbon projects that seek at least 70% of green share according with the taxonomy, targeting three key sectors of carbon emission reduction – renewable energy, electric transportation and energy efficiency.

René Kassis, head of real and private assets at La Banque Postale Asset

Management, said, “This fund, the first of its kind in Europe, marks an important step in the development of our activities, rooted in sustainable finance, by crossing the border from ESG integration into impact.

“It also underlines our ambition to diversify our offer with new strategies to better meet the needs of our clients, by combining search for yield, risk management as well as positive climate and social impacts.”

La Banque Postale Asset Management is 70% owned by La Banque Postale, 25% by Aegon Asset Management

The consolidated assets under management of LBP AM and its subsidiary

Tocqueville Finance totalled €60bn as of December 31.

