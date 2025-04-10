KSL Capital Partners concludes Tac Opps II fund at $1.44bn

KSL Capital Partners, an alternative investment firm, has revealed the final closing of Tac Opps II, its latest tactical opportunities fund.

The KSL Capital Partners Tactical Opportunities II fund secured total capital commitments of $1.44bn.

The fund was able to reach its hard cap, which substantially exceeded its original $1bn target and attracted firm support from a wide range of institutional and private investors, including foundations, asset managers, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and public pension funds.

KSL Capital Partners partner and head of tactical opportunities Dan Rohan remarked, “We are proud to have earned the confidence of both new and returning investors. Our Tac Opps strategy was established to provide strategic partnership capital to highly differentiated travel and leisure businesses, and we are excited to expand those partnerships through Tac Opps II.”

Eric Resnick – CEO of KSL – added, “Over the past 30 years, we have worked to build a longstanding reputation for excellence in travel and leisure investing. Through our equity, credit and tactical opportunities vehicles, our investors and partners benefit from three synergistic strategies, which offer a continuum of solutions across the capital stack.”